Glenda Devonshire 1955 - 2021

After a long and courageous battle with lung cancer, Glenda Marie (Talcott) Devonshire passed away surrounded by loved ones on July 29, 2021, at the age of 66. She was preceded in death by her mother, Delva Adams; biological father, Paul Sayers; and her father, Francis Talcott. Glenda leaves behind three children, Jodi Devonshire (Tony Cracchiolo), David Devonshire (Mary), and Lisa Devonshire (Danny Husemann); seven grandchildren, Kayla, Tori, Abbey, Christopher, Joshua, Chloe and Jude; and three great-grandchildren, Elora, Jackson and Sophia.

Born July 26, 1955, in Omaha, Nebraska, she was the youngest of nine children. In 1968, Glenda moved to the place she called home, McMinnville, Oregon. She traveled between California and Oregon before finally settling in Missouri for the remainder of her years.

While she has experienced many life challenges, Glenda was known for her free spirit and remarkable inner strength. She loved road trips, the beach and “dragging the gut” in McMinnville. She maintained several life-long friendships and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In 2020, she learned she had a half-brother, Jack (Carolyn) Sayers. This discovery brought her great joy.

Please consider donating in Glenda’s name to the Bike Stop Café, Tour de Cure Team, https://tinyurl.com/5a9zw8za