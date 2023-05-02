Gladys Rose Coy 1931 - 2024

Gladys Rose Coy, 92, passed away August 14, 2024, with her family by her side. Gladys was born October 10, 1931, in Fayette, North Dakota, to parents Anton Mann and Barbara Mann (Hutmacher). She was raised on the family farm in Fayette, attending school at Manning Elementary. She attended her freshman year at Dickinson High School. In 1946, she moved with her family to Hillsboro, Oregon, where she graduated from Hillsboro Union High School in 1949.

After high school, Gladys worked as an administrative assistance for Shell Oil in Portland. She worked many different events on behalf of Shell, including being selected to ride on their float during the 1957 Rose Parade. Gladys loved to travel. During the summer of 1963, she visited half a dozen different European countries. Gladys enjoyed hiking, dancing, skiing, swimming, and riding horses.

Gladys met the love of her life, Maurice (Bud) Coy, through mutual friends. They were married in Portland, Oregon on November 15, 1969. Gladys and Bud moved to Everett, Washington, where they welcomed their only child in September of 1970. Shortly after the birth of their son, Bud was diagnosed with heart failure and passed away in July of 1976. Gladys and her son moved to Hillsboro following her husband’s death to be closer to her sister and brothers. She found employment at a high-tech company, Floating Point Systems, as an administrative assistant, where she worked for many years. She retired in 1997.

In her retirement, she enjoyed volunteering in the SMART program reading to elementary school children, cooking, reading, and traveling with friends and family. Gladys was an active member of St. Matthew Catholic Church in Hillsboro and St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Aloha. She loved being “Nana” to her two grandchildren and spent as much time with them as she could. In 2021, Gladys moved to McMinnville, Oregon, to be closer to her son, daughter-in-law and granddaughters.

Gladys is survived by her son, Brady Coy (Dorothy); and two granddaughters, Katherine Coy and Anna Coy. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Maurice Coy; brothers, Joe Mann and Tony Mann; and sister, Louise Whitish.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2024, at the Chapel of Macy & Son in McMinnville. Memorial donations may be made to the National Heart Association.

To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.