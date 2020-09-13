Gilbert Leigh Chu 1941 - 2020

Gilbert Leigh Chu, 79, of McMinnville, Oregon, died of cancer September 13, 2020.

Born June 18, 1941, in Honolulu, Hawaii, to Alexander and Gertrude Chu, he moved to the mainland and eventually settled in California. His love of travel took him many places, but it was France that drew him back time and again, and where he made deep friendships despite not speaking the language.

He moved to McMinnville in 2008, and quickly became involved with the Gallery Players of Oregon. He took advantage of the Senior Center and Linfield College activities and even played in a ukulele group.

He leaves behind his brother, Wilfred Chu (Jody) of Honolulu. At his request, no services will be held. Remembrances are suggested to Gallery Players of Oregon.

To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.