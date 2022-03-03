Gertrude Drader 1929 - 2022

Gertrude Drader passed on March 3, 2022. She lived a full, adventurous 92 years. Born Nov. 1, 1929, in North Dakota to William and Catherine Keister, she married Clettus Drader March 19, 1949. The couple settled in Coos Bay, Oregon. They found their home in the Amity area. She worked at many jobs but spent most of her work years in Central Sterile services at the old Mac Hospital, where she retired in 1973. During those years, she spent time setting up a new hospital in Saudi Arabia, visiting many countries on her way back home.

She helped many a child develop a work ethic riding the yellow bus to the berry and bean fields.

She belonged to the McMinnville Saddle Club, enjoyed the hunt of a good garage sale with her sisters, and took every growing group of grandkids to the beach for spring vacation. Her Christmas goody bags are legendary.

Retirement was a joyous time with her eight brothers and sisters traveling around the U.S. She is cherished by daughters, Kathy Mitchell and husband Mike of Yuma, Arizona, and Linda Volman and husband Greg of Amity, Oregon; and son, Jon Mark Drader and wife Su of Salem, Oregon. She is loved by eight grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandson.