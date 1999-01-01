Gerry Witt 1934 - 2021

Gerald Byron Witt, third son of Byron and Fern Witt, was born in St. Joseph, Missouri. His childhood was spent in Colorado until age 17, when he shipped out to the frontline of Korea. Returning stateside, he went to Albuquerque, New Mexico. There he had a date with a co-worker's daughter and two weeks later asked her to marry him. Gerry and Dianne were married May 20, 1955. The next year Gerry was requested to return to active Army duty where he fulfilled his obligation, serving in both Germany and the United States.

In April of 1958, daughter Tamara Sue was born. Honorably discharged in 1964, Gerry joined Dianne and Tami in Portland, Oregon. Gerry's job took them from Redmond, Washington, to Colorado, and then to the Midwest, where he realized his dream of being a cowboy. He, Dianne, and Tami worked side by side training horses, raising sheep, tending fields and owning a western-themed clothing store. In 1975 they returned to Portland to be near family. When not working, Gerry enjoyed building and refinishing furniture, and spending weekends at horse shows. In the '80s, Gerry and Dianne took up ballroom dancing. In the '90s, Gerry taught classes at Dianne's firearms' school.

After retiring, he and Dianne moved to McMinnville, Oregon, where Gerry joined Senior Men's Golf and the Yamhill County Sportsmen's Club. From 2006 until her passing in 2012, he was Dianne's faithful caregiver. In 2013, Gerry married Cindy, and they lived happily until his death. Gerry is survived by his wife, Cindy; his daughter, Tami; his granddaughter, Jennifer (Michael); great-grandchildren, Landon, Violet and Hunter; and his much-beloved Yorkie, Otis.

A funeral mass will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, July 30, at St. James Catholic Church in McMinnville.