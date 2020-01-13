Geraldine "Jerry" Compton 1939 - 2020

Geraldine "Jerry" Compton graduated to heaven on January 13, 2020, after an extended illness. She was born in October of 1939 in Eugene, Oregon, to Ross and Mary Pryor.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ross and Mary Pryor, and 16 siblings that we know of.

Survivors include her husband, William (Bill) Compton; daughters, Christine (Duane) McMullen and Sandra Compton; grandchildren, Crystal (Bobby) Cade, Nicole (Leisa) McMullen and William Gantt; great-grandson, Lucas Gerard; brother, Michael; and sister, Brenda.

Jerry and Bill were married in August of 1958 in Eugene.

She enjoyed hunting, fishing and being outdoors; she also loved cooking and helping everyone she met. Her biggest love next to her family was her love for God.



A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Amity Christian Church, 1305 Goucher St., Amity, Oregon. A potluck will follow.