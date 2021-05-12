Geraldine Hudson 1932 - 2021

Geraldine Hudson died peacefully in her sleep on May 12, 2021, in McMinnville, Oregon, at the age of 88.

Geri was born at home in Troy, Alabama, to W.D. and Agnes (Harris) Senn. She spent her childhood playing with her siblings and numerous cousins.

At a young age, she married Cecil Ambercrombie, of whom she always spoke fondly. Her second marriage, to Russ Carlisle, gave her three daughters, Jenny, DeeDee and Kim.

In 1976, she married Chet Hudson, who was the love of her life. Together they enjoyed dancing and traveling.

While living in McMinnville, Geri worked for Millers Department Store, the Steel Mill, and at various local auto dealerships as a title clerk.

Geri loved her family, friends and a good cup of coffee.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son, Russell Jr.; a sister, Jean Snoddy; and a brother, Edge Senn. She is survived by daughters, Jenny Sampson and Kim (Mike) Morris, both of McMinnville, and DeeDee Carlisle of Salem, Oregon; step-children, Craig Hudson of Portland, Oregon; and Nancy Caspers and Lori Fields, both of McMinnville; grandchildren, Peter Sampson of Portland, Aimee (Darin) Knight of Ritzville, Washington, Luke Savage of Ridgefield, Washington, Courtney (Chris) Bivin of Salem, and Katie Morris (Mike McGanty) of McMinnville; sister, Linda (Billy Joe) DeRamus of Troy, Alabama; 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

