Gerald E. Strang 1938 - 2022

Gerald E. Strang, 84, a resident of McMinnville, Oregon, passed away March 8, 2022.

Gerald was born February 4, 1938, to James and Pearl Strang of Moscow, Idaho. He graduated from the University of Idaho with a degree in music education. He met and married his first wife, Donna, and had two daughters, Tracy and Cindy. After teaching music for a number of years in Helena, Montana, he became an air traffic controller and pilot in Yakima, Washington.

After his divorce, he met and married Pat Reese in July of 1979, and became step-father to Bob Reese and Stephanie Reese (Kuntz). He continued his work as an air traffic controller in both Yakima and, later, in Enid, Oklahoma. After retiring, he and Pat moved to McMinnville in 2007. For several years, he was a volunteer docent at the Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum, providing tours of the B-17.

Gerald was preceded in death by his father, mother, and daughter, Tracy. He is survived by his wife, Pat; daughter, Cindy; step-son. Bob Reese; step-daughter, Stephanie Kuntz; as well as his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is remembered as a kind, warm-hearted man who was loved and respected by those who knew him.

