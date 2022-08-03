Gerald (Jerry) Stanley Sherwood 1927 - 2022

Gerald (Jerry) Stanley Sherwood left this worldly earth August 3, 2022, at the age of 95. Jerry was born January 25, 1927, in La Grande, Oregon, to Flavia and Floyd Sherwood. His mother was unsure what to name their bundle of joy and quickly decided to name him after his father, Floyd Stanley Jr. In less than a month, however, his name was changed to Gerald Stanley Sherwood.

In 1942, as a sophomore in high school, Jerry moved in with his grandmother, Marie Ritter. He was forever grateful and often shared how the hard times of the Great Depression and his grandmother’s faith in him made him a stronger person.

In 1945, Jerry graduated from La Grande High School. The day before his 18th birthday, he enlisted in the US Navy and served as a signalman during World War II. With his service complete, Jerry attended the University of Oregon for a short period before returning to La Grande to complete his bachelor’s degree in education from Eastern Oregon College. He was also a member of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity.

Jerry’s life changed forever in 1948, when he met his future wife, Elaine Houle, at a basketball game. They were married a year and a half later, April 9, 1950. The newlyweds moved to McMinnville, Oregon, where Jerry attended Linfield College, earning his master’s degree in education and started his long career as an educator with the McMinnville School District. He retired in 1988, after 38 years working as a teacher, principal and curriculum director. After his official retirement, he continued to work as a school mediator into his 80s. A strong proponent of education, he encouraged and assisted many of his children and grandchildren in the pursuit of their own educations. He often said, “You can only reach your goal by making it happen."

Jerry had a love for sports of all kinds, playing basketball and football during high school, college and his time in the Navy. He spent years volunteering as a coach, referee and was the long-time scorekeeper for the McMinnville High School basketball team. He was an avid walker and swimmer, rising at daybreak to meet his many long-time friends for exercise, companionship, reminiscing and laughter.

Jerry was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Elaine; his parents, Flavia and Floyd; brother, (Douglas); sister, Shirley Ann; and great-grandson, Quentin. He leaves behind cherished memories with his sister, Susan (Craig); three sons, Terry (Joy) Sherwood, Jon (Tammy) Sherwood, and Larry (Nadine) Sherwood; and daughter, Jan (Dennis) Keister; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; as well as many other family members and friends.

Happy trails to our wonderful dad, brother, father-in-law, grandfather and great-grandfather. Your laughter, wisdom and love will forever remain in our hearts.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the McMinnville Athletic Club and the See Ya Later Foundation.

There will be a celebration of Jerry’s life at 3 p.m. Saturday, September 10, 2022, at the Chapel of Macy & Son, 135 N.E. Evans Street. McMinnville, Oregon. To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.