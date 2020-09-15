George LaVerne Beal 1924 - 2020

George LaVerne Beal passed away September 15, 2020, in Newberg, Oregon. He was 96 years old.

George was born in Newberg, Oregon, to parents John and Pauline (Buuck) Beal. He married Elizabeth “Betty” Beal, his wife of 38 years, and together they had four children, Joanne, Sharon, Mike and Robert.

He was in the Navy during the attack on Pearl Harbor. George made his career as an electrician, and was also a member of the Boy Scouts of America for 88 years. He enjoyed anything outdoors, especially camping, woodworking and working on camps for the Scouting Program.

George was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth; and daughter, Sharon. He is survived by children, Joanne Dunkin of Dayton, Ohio, Mike Beal of Newberg, and Robert Beal of Keizer, Oregon; a sister, Mary Baker of Dayton, Oregon; 14 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

Services were held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020, at the Chapel of Macy & Son. Interment will take place at Evergreen Memorial Park Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Boy Scouts of America.

