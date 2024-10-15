By News-Register staff • 

Gaston woman dies in crash north of Yamhill

A two-vehicle crash at mile post 30 of Highway 47 around noon on Thursday, Oct. 10, led to the death of Lois Eileen Osborne, 53, of Gaston.

Oregon State Police, which was assisted by Yamhill Police Department and the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office, stated a preliminary investigation indicated that a southbound Chevy HHR, driven by Osborne, failed to negotiate a curve, entered the other lane and struck a Dodge Ram 2500, operated by Taelor Marae Befus, 32, of Yamhill.

Osborne was declared deceased at the scene.

Befus reportedly sustained serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital, OSP reported. Passengers in Befus’ vehicle, 7- and 9-year-old boys, suffered minor injuries and were transported for evaluation.

The highway was closed for about three hours.

