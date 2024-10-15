Gaston woman dies in crash north of Yamhill

Oregon State Police, which was assisted by Yamhill Police Department and the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office, stated a preliminary investigation indicated that a southbound Chevy HHR, driven by Osborne, failed to negotiate a curve, entered the other lane and struck a Dodge Ram 2500, operated by Taelor Marae Befus, 32, of Yamhill.

Osborne was declared deceased at the scene.

Befus reportedly sustained serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital, OSP reported. Passengers in Befus’ vehicle, 7- and 9-year-old boys, suffered minor injuries and were transported for evaluation.

The highway was closed for about three hours.