Gary Martin 1954 - 2021

Gary Wendell Martin, 66, of Phoenix, Arizona, died peacefully at the home of his son and daughter-in-law on Sunday, April 25, 2021. Born November 3, 1954, in McMinnville, Oregon, Gary is survived by his wife, Julie Martin of Phoenix; his father, Wendell Martin of McMinnville; and his siblings, Linda (and Bill) Dollar of Salem, Oregon, Tom Martin of Dallas, Oregon, and Diane (and Michael) Burt of Eugene, Oregon. He is also survived by his children, Melissa (and Justin) Sainton of Newberg, Oregon, and Lukas (and Shawna) Martin of McMinnville; and step-children, Tyson (and Paula) Mitchell of Phoenix, Misty (and Jamie) Thornhill of Phoenix, Todd (and Brenda) Mitchell of Phoenix, and Katelynn May of Phoenix. Finally, he is survived by his many adoring grandchildren, Ava, Eden, Noah, Eliana, and Ezra (Sainton), Kendall Stephens, Riley and Oliver (Martin); and step-grandchildren, Melanie Murphy, Zoe Mitchell, Max and Payton (Thornhill), and Ellie, Martin and Robert (Mitchell).

Gary was known by all for his great love for others and great love for his Savior, Jesus Christ. His smile was a permanent fixture and it lit up every room. His sense of humor, right up until the very end, was an ever-present encouragement and reminder of the joy that filled his heart. Gary loved his wife, Julie, deeply. Spending the last years of his life loving her and her family, who became his family, was his great delight. He was a proud father, endlessly rejoicing in his children, Melissa and Lukas (and their spouses, Justin and Shawna). Finally, he was a loving and devoted grandfather, deeply enjoying the loving relationship he shared with all of his children’s children.

Fighting cancer until the very end, Gary ran with endurance the race that was set before him. Finishing strong, with his eyes on Jesus, Gary succumbed to the symptoms of his cancer early Sunday morning. His corny jokes, cinnamon rolls and generous spirit are irreplaceable and will be missed forever. He was deeply loved, and will be profoundly missed by countless friends and family members.

Interment will be private at Evergreen Memorial Park in McMinnville. Gary's Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Rock Point Church, 4301 N. College Street, Newberg OR 97132. Online condolences can be left at www.macyandson.com.