Gary Edward Shields 1936 - 2020

Gary Edward Shields died on the afternoon of June 23, 2020, at the age of 83. Gary was born in 1936 in McMinnville, Oregon, to Don and Ina Shields.

He grew up on the family farm in Rickreall, Oregon, where they raised sheep and grew various crops. Gary attended Bethel Grammar School and Amity High School, where he enjoyed playing sports. Growing up, Gary enjoyed flying in airplanes with his father, so after graduating from high school, he enlisted in the Navy, where he specialized in aviation structural mechanics.

After leaving the military, he met and married his wife, Virginia. They then moved to the Seattle area, where he worked in the commercial construction trade until 1975, when the family moved back to Oregon to help on the family farm, making him a third-generation farmer.

Whether working or playing, Gary enjoyed being outdoors. He enjoyed camping, trips to the coast, fishing and traveling around the country. His love for airplanes continued throughout his life; even in his final years, when Gary experienced Alzheimer's, he got much enjoyment from watching the airplanes flying through the clouds.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Virginia; brother, Keith; and grandson, Micheal. He is survived in death by five step-children, Don of Pine, Colorado, Ron of Kelso Washington, Cherie of Rickreall, David of Rickreall, and Rene of Rainier, Oregon; as well as 14 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Burial will be at Bethel Cemetery in Bethel, Oregon. A memorial service will be held at a later date due to COVID-19 restrictions.