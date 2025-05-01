Gardening, plant events planned around county

Rachel Thompson/News-Register file photo##At the Yamhill County Master Gardeners plant sale last year, Heather Flowers of Lafayette looks for inspiration for her new kitchen garden, with help from her father, Robert, of McMinnville. This year’s sale will be held Saturday and Sunday, May 3 and 4, at the Yamhill County Fairgrounds.

With plenty of sunshine warming Yamhill County, between less-frequent rain showers, numerous gardening organizations are planning garden events and plant sales.

The Native Plant Society, for instance, spent Saturday sprucing up the Native Plant Garden at the McMinnville Public Library. Other groups have been planting and cleaning up for spring.

The Yamhill County Master Gardeners, Edible Landscapes of Yamhill County and several schools are planning sales in early May. Some groups have numerous flowering baskets available in time for Mother’s Day, May 11.

Plant starts also will be among items for sale at the McMinnville Farmers Market, which runs from 11:30 to 5 p.m. Thursdays, starting May 8, on Cowls Street between First and Second downtown.

Other upcoming events:

Master Gardeners plant sale

Yamhill County Master Gardeners will hold their annual plant sale Saturday and Sunday, May 3-4, at the Yamhill County Fairgrounds, 2070 N.E. Lafayette Ave., McMinnville.

The sale in the Leslie Lewis Pavilion will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

In addition to sales of flower and vegetable seedlings, shrubs and trees, the event will include a plant help clinic, free soil pH testing and vendor booths.

The event is a fundraiser for Master Gardener projects, as well as scholarships for graduating seniors and education for Yamhill County residents.

For more information, go to ycmga.org.

Carlton pollinator garden opens

Carlton will officially open its community pollinator garden with an open house from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, May 1.

During the event, community members will discuss what should be planted to attract bees, butterflies and other pollinators. The planter beds are ready for their final load of soil, and volunteers are needed to place plants.

Hampton Lumber is underwriting the project. Lindsay Davis of Hampton will be on hand for the Thursday event.

The garden is located near the 400 block of North First Street. For more information, call Carlton City Hall, at 503-852-7575.

Church, school hold plant sale

St. James School and the St. James Church youth group will sell trees, flowering bushes and other plants from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 3, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 4. The sale will be held on the playground at the school, at Northeast Second and Kirby streets, in McMinnville.

Festival features plant giveaway

Edible Landscapes of Yamhill County will host its annual Edible Garden Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 10, on Alpine Avenue near Mac Market in McMinnville.

The day will include planting activities for children, a petting zoo, fresh produce and flowers and Mother’s Day gifts. More than 4,000 organic vegetable, herb and edible flower starts will be given away.

Volunteers from Edible, Yamhill County Master Gardeners and McMinnville Garden Club will provide gardening tips. Information about composting will be available in an area called “Compostpalooza.”

In addition, the grand opening of the McMinnville Tool Library will be held during the festival at 1040 N.E. Alpine Avenue. Visitors can tour the library, purchase excess tools and sign up from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, go to the tool library website, www.mactoollibrary.org, or the Edible Landscapes website, at edibleyamhill.org.

Mac High students sell plants

McMinnville High School students will sell flowering plants, baskets, houseplants, herbs and flower and vegetable starts from 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, May 7 and 8, and from 8 a.m. to noon Friday, May 9. Proceeds go to the MHS horticulture program.

The available plants will include 18 varieties of tomatoes.

Teacher Brian Altree teaches the horticulture program. His students also have been growing plant starts for the Edible Landscapes garden festival.

The Mac High greenhouse is located at the east end of the CTA building off 15th Street near the stadium. For more information, call the school, at 503-565-4200.

YC sets Mother’s Day plant sale

Yamhill Carlton High School students will sell hanging baskets and vegetable starts from their campus greenhouse Thursday through Saturday, May 8 to 10.

The sale will run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, with proceeds going to school programs.

Dayton Garden Shed open

Dayton High School students are selling flowering baskets and bags, veggie starts and bedding annuals in the Dayton Garden Shed, located on Eighth Street at Church behind the school.

The shed is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Dayton High horticulture teacher Claire Coleman said the shop will be open through May or early June, or until plants run out.

Coleman said her students are involved in every aspect of the business, from planting seeds to pruning to transplanting. They also learn customer service in the process.

They have created 785 flower baskets and hanging bags this season, featuring petunias, impatiens and calibrachoa (million bells). Many other types of flowers are available as starts.

Some vegetable starts are now available, but more will be arriving as the season progresses, she said.

Proceeds from sales go back into Dayton’s greenhouse program.

For more information, go to the website, DaytonFFA.com.

Sheridan High offers plants

Sheridan High School FFA Horticulture students will sell a variety of plants May 8 to 10 in the school greenhouse next to the football field.

Hours will be 3:45 to 6 p.m. Thursday, 2 to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Among the offerings will be houseplants in ceramic pots made by SHS art students. Bedding plants, vegetables and hanging baskets also will be offered.

For more information, send email to caitlinsmith@sheridan.k12.or.us.

Veggies are focus of workshops

Yamhill County Master Gardeners also will host “Vigorous Veggies” workshops from 10 a.m. to noon May 10 in McMinnville and May 31 in Newberg.

The McMinnville workshop will be held at the community garden, 325 N.E. Burnett Road; the Newberg one at St. Michael’s Community Garden, 110 S. Everest Road.

Each session will cover watering, organic vs. chemical fertilizers, plant nutrient requirements, integrated pest management and identification, control and prevention of weeds.

Cost is $15 for each workshop. Registration can be completed at https://beave.es/N56.