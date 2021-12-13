Fundraiser started for Linfield’s Brock Klosterman, injured in DIII quarters

A GoFundMe account has been organized for Linfield linebacker Brock Klosterman after the senior was seriously injured last Saturday during the Wildcats’ 49-24 loss to Mary Hardin-Baylor in the DIII quarterfinals.

Klosterman was injured late in Saturday’s playoff, and didn’t play in the remainder of the contest.

Following the game, Klosterman was taken to a hospital in Temple, Texas. Admitted to the emergency room, doctors revealed Klosterman had suffered contusions to his heart, lungs, kidneys plus hemorrhaging of an adrenal gland.

After three days, his blood pressure and heart rate remained worrisome. He also developed an infection in his lungs.

Tuesday, Klosterman’s GoFundMe account posted an update that he had improved and would be moved from the ICU to a general hospital bed.

University of Mary Hardin-Baylor reached out to the Klosterman family for support during the last week, the GoFundMe stated.

As of last Thursday morning, Klosterman was awaiting discharge and continued to improve in his recovery.

To support the Klosterman family and help with their expenses, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/brocks-medical-therapy-travel-expense-fund .