From ivy to Alps, Drabkin has busy April

Comments
CubFan
Wow, Drabkin certainly has been busy! We have a lot of problems in McMinnville, and I hope international travels will enlighten her. The article mentions lack of access to parks. Seems to me that one doesn’t need to go to Harvard to know local citizens have a hurdle with our parks and other public spaces… they are not safe. Sidewalks to schools are littered with needles. When walking the sidewalks in downtown, one can often be approached by a person with a mental condition. The doorways to local businesses are filled with homeless people and tarps. I DO have compassion for the homeless, but there has to be a solution, and it seems to me Drabkin should forego the photo ops and get back to McMinnville and work on our local problems. I applaud the forward thinking of some of our city leaders, but feel like they are out of touch with the reality for most of us. They’re talking about elaborate plans for city parks, and a new recreation center, when many of us are seeing our personal budgets whittled down by high gas, food and living expenses. The city’s answer is to trick us into paying more taxes (the Fire Dept levy), or adding “fees” (User fee added to utility bills and soon to come sewer fee).
TTT
Drabkin's ego has led to a significant disconnect with the majority of McMinnville citizens. Her downfall begun when she failed to listen to these citizens and it continues today with a lack of action for the city.
How's the city budget by the way?