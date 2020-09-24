Frieda Anne Jarvis 1926 - 2020

Frieda Anne Jarvis passed away peacefully September 24, 2020, in her home in Sheridan, Oregon. She was born December 28, 1926, in Valley Mills, Texas, to Ben and Ida Thiele. Frieda met her future husband, Bill, on a blind date in Waco, Texas. They moved to Sacramento, California, where they were married in 1946. Frieda and Bill made their life in California for the next 38 years.

Frieda and Bill had three children, Janet, Dennis and Phyllis. In 1984, Frieda and Bill packed up and moved to Sheridan, where they quickly made a home. They restored an 1885 farmhouse, raised sheep, enjoyed the bounty and beauty of Oregon, and made wonderful friends. Frieda and Bill also served as docents at the Evergreen Aviation and Space Museum.

They told stories and tended the B-17 on display. Frieda enjoyed camping with her husband and friends, gardening, sewing, and will be remembered by her easy smile, delicious fruit pies, spicy dill pickles, and her ability to make all things better. Frieda was kind and enjoyed hosting family and friends in her home. She was always the consummate hostess. She has impacted many lives and is deeply appreciated for her influence.

Frieda's daily prayer was, "Lord God, mercifully receive the prayer of the people. Help us to see and understand the things we ought to do and give us grace and power to do them, through your Son, Jesus Christ our Lord."

Frieda was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill"; and daughter, Phyllis. Frieda is survived by her daughter, Janet Marines of West Linn, Oregon; son, Dennis Jarvis of Atlanta, Georgia; two grandchildren, Kristi Marines of Portland, Oregon, and Roberto and Alysha Jarvis; and two great-grandchildren, Donovan and Ariana Jarvis of Atlanta, Georgia. Jim and Kelley Parosa, son-in-law and daughter-in-law of Salem, Oregon, also survive Frieda.

A celebration of Frieda Jarvis' life will be scheduled soon. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.