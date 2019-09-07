Marcus Larson/News-Register## McMinnville running back Preston Ginter plows his way into the end zone during Friday's 60-14 Grizzly win.

By Logan Brandon • Sports Editor • September 7, 2019 Tweet

Friday night recap: Grizzlies maul Mustangs, 60-14; Tigers, Warriors win

MILWAUKIE – McMinnville football rode an efficient offensive gameplan and a stout defensive effort to a 60-14 victory at Milwaukie Friday night in the 2019 season-opener. Running backs Kerby Hartzell and Preston Ginter combined for 178 yards and six touchdowns, while cornerback Braden Woods nabbed two interceptions to lead the defense.

Mac’s offensive firepower led to a 27-0 first-quarter lead, spearheaded by Hartzell and Ginter on the ground. Hartzell scored the Grizzlies’ initial touchdown on a 17-yard score.

Hartzell tacked on another rushing TD in the first, while Ginter added an 18-yard score and a fumble recovery for touchdown.

Ginter, Hartzell and Deric Fox all scored running TDs in the second period, resulting in a 47-7 halftime edge for the Grizzlies.

Alex Edie and Fernando Martinez both sealed the Mac victory with rushing touchdowns in the second half.

Woods picked off a pass in both halves, while the Grizzly front seven continually harassed Mustang quarterback Nick Cooper.

Mac (1-0, 0-0 Pacific) plays at Roseburg next Friday at 7 p.m.

Scores from around the Yamhill Valley –

Amity 34, St. Mary’s, Medford 32

Santiam Christian 39, Dayton 0

Monroe 44, Sheridan 16

Santiam 34, Willamina 0

Yamhill-Carlton 49, Warrenton 34