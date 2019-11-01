By Logan Brandon • Sports Editor • November 1, 2019 Tweet

Friday night recap: Amity blows out Dayton; Y-C earns 1st undefeated regular season; Mac falls in finale

AMITY - Dylan Nyseth scored three touchdowns, Russel Brown added two more and the Amity Warriors pummeled rival Dayton tonight 54-0.

Nyseth scored touchdown runs in the first, second and third quarters. Brown did hid his damage in the opening period, scoring on runs of one and 30 yards.

Cody Dyche and Luke Johnston also tallied rushing touchdowns in the Warriors' regular season finale.

Amity (7-2, 4-1 SD1 - West) will host a Class 3A state playoff game next Friday; time and opponent to be determined.

Scores from around Yamhill Valley -

Liberty 42, Mac 14

Yamhill-Carlton 27, Blanchet Catholic 0

Sheridan 12, Culver 8

Clatskanie 63, Willamina 12