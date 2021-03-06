By Logan Brandon • Sports Editor • March 6, 2021 Tweet

Friday Night Football: Mac loses season-opener; Amity beats Dayton

Marcus Larson/News-Register## McMinnville played its season-opener against Century in front of an empty stadium - no fans are allowed in attendance this year.

The McMinnville Grizzlies football team dropped Friday’s season-opening contest 28-13 to Pacific Conference foe Century.

Mac captured an early lead on the initial possession of the game. Senior running back Preston Ginter capped a 73-yard drive with a 41-yard touchdown sprint.

Century scored 28 unanswered to seize command, buoyed by touchdown runs from Zachary Boehler and Emilio Hernandez, plus a pick-six by Preston Springer.

Boehler added a touchdown pass to Hernandez in the third quarter.

Ginter and the Grizzlies trimmed the Jaguars’ advantage with nine minutes remaining in the fourth. The star tail back broke a 76-yard touchdown, cutting outside on a rush off right tackle.

Mac’s comeback attempt was cut short when quarterback Matt Washburn’s fourth-down run didn’t reach the first-down marker with 28 seconds left.

The Grizzlies play at Sherwood next Friday night at 7:30.

Scores from around Yamhill County –

Amity 42, Dayton 8

Yamhill-Carlton 34, Knappa 0

Gaston 28, Sheridan 22