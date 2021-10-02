Friday night football: Dayton takes down Bulldogs, 44-6; Grizzlies edge Century, 37-36

Marcus Larson/News-Register## Dayton sophomore Justin deSmet races toward the end zone after intercepting a Willamina pass during Friday night's league contest.

WILLAMINA - The Pirates rushed for over 400 yards to defeat the host Willamina Bulldogs tonight in Class 3A Special District 1 - West action. Dayton running backs Justin deSmet (five carries, 107 yards), Zach Smith (11 carries, 106 yards) and Nate Arce (10 carries, 101 yards) all hit the century mark in rushing during the Pirates' fourth win of the season.

Dayton opened up a 24-0 lead in the initial quarter. Smith scored first on a 31-yard touchdown, followed two series later by Nate Arce's 14-yard, fourth-down scoring run. Smith then tallied a six-yard TD as time expired in the first period.

Boston Hodges found Arce on a 25-yard seam pass for a 30-0 Dayton advantage with 6:34 left in the second period. Arce recorded his third score of the contest with a three-yard TD plunge with five seconds remaining in the half.

Willamina registered its only touchdown when quarterback Saxon Stockwell hit Austin Carrasco on a five-yard slant in the third quarter.

Pirate junior running back Tristan Halverson capped the scoring with a 60-yard touchdown with 2:26 remaining.

Scores from around Yamhill Valley -

McMinnville 37, Century 36

Sheridan 32, Douglas 26