Fredrick G. Krieck - 1932 - 2019

Fredrick G. Krieck passed away January 10, 2019, at the age of 86. He was born in 1923 to John and Elizabeth (Schipelhut) Krieck of Portland, Oregon. Fred was the ninth of 12 adult children, He had seven sisters and four brothers: Frances Bowen, Clara Stahly, Kenneth, Donald, Genevieve Ephrom, Evelyn Pritchett, John Jr., Walter "Billy," Rose-Marie Stiffler, Isabell Higgs and Ruth McMillin.

He grew up in the Bonny Slope area of Beaverton, Oregon, graduating in 1951 from Beaverton High School. He served in U.S. Army, stationed in Germany doing reconstruction and creating communications infrastructure.

On June 9, 1953, he married his high school sweetheart, Marilyn V. Thompson, at St. James Lutheran Church in Portland. Their first home was in the garage apartment of Marilyn's family home. In 1956, they purchased a 10-acre farm in what is now known as the Murrayhill/Cooper Mountain areas of Beaverton. Fred continued work in the steel industry while raising various crops and animals. He also did custom hay and harvest work for small farm owners. In 1970, they relocated to a larger farm outside Carlton, Oregon. His vocations included journeyman draftsman in steel fabrication (Fought &Co.), he worked for his in-laws at Oliver and Thompson Wholesale Florists (O&T), as well as Portland-area florists. He and Marilyn added to their busy holiday seasons creating wreaths and garlands for commercial sale.

After Marilyn passed, Fred sold the farm and retired in McMinnville. He enjoyed fishing local lakes and streams and along the coast, his favorite being Town Lake in Pacific City, Oregon.

Fred was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn V. Krieck (nee Thompson); and 10 brothers and sisters. He is survived by brother, John Krieck Jr.; children, Kathy Sitton (Allen C.), James (Susan M.), Susan A Krieck and Chris (Grace); grandchildren, Allen N. (Kelly), Peter (Jenny), Emily Sitton, Joshua (Lenneal), Travis (Jessica), Miles Krieck, Robert Ritchie, Michael, Elizabeth and Evelyn Krieck; and great-grandchildren, Chase, James, Lincoln, Isaiah, Gabe, Kathryn, Brexten and Logan.

A viewing will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Monday, January 21, at Macy & Son Funeral Home. Services will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Macy & Son, McMinnville. A private interment will be held at Yamhill-Carlton Pioneer Memorial Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Beaverton Family & Alumni Network, 13000 S.W. Second St., Beaverton 97005, Muscular Dystrophy Association, Spina Bifida Association of America (for Kathryn Krieck), or to the Yamhill County Chapter of Special Olympics. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.