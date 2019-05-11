Frederick Joseph Stewart - 1928 - 2019

Frederick Joseph Stewart, 91, passed into his Lord’s loving arms on Saturday, May 11, 2019, surrounded by his children and grandchildren. He was a man of strong faith and a deep love for his family.

The fifth of seven children, he was born April 6, 1928, in Rome, New York, to Pauline Galluccio and Anthony Stewart (DelGuidice).

Fred married Rafael Nancy Sparace, his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, on April 4, 1946. They recently celebrated 73 years of marriage.

Fred began his postal career as a distribution clerk in Riverside, California, in October of 1970. He transferred to Loma Linda as a carrier in March of 1973. His 30 years of service began at Griffiss Air Force Base. He transferred to Norton Air Force Base in 1957 until 1962. The next eight years were served at the Corona Naval Ordnance Lab. Fred ran his route like clockwork; his people could almost set their watches by him. Inside the office, they said he was always good for a laugh. He retired in 1983, and was honored by the United States Postal Service for his 30 years of service to the government of the United States.

Fred is survived by his loving wife, Rafael; their daughters, Donna (David) of McMinnville, Oregon, and Rebecca (George) of Riverside; seven grandchildren, Karen, David, Jenny (Jack), Rachel, Sarah, Hannah (Josh) and Michael; 21 great-grandchildren, Josh (Alisha), Steven, Nikki, Garner, Monica, Alli, Kami, Tessa, Jack Jr., Ava, Dallas, Rebekah (Max), Gabriela, Cyric, McKenzie, Atlas, Jeremiah, Kaia, Isaac, Cody and Isabella; and three great-great-grandchildren, Ella, Mia and Athena.

Fred was preceded in death by his parents, Pauline and Anthony; an infant son at birth, Anthony; an infant great-granddaughter, Kayla; his sisters, Carm and Janet; and brothers, Tom, James, Dick and Eugene.

Funeral services for Fred will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 17, at St. James Catholic Church in McMinnville, Oregon. A viewing will take place from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, May 16, at the Chapel of Macy & Son. After the interment at St. James Catholic Cemetery, a reception will follow at Jack and Jenny’s home in McMinnville. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com