Fred Plews 1942 - 2020

Fred Plews was born May 10, 1942, to Lorrie and Vivian Plews in Newberg, Oregon, where he grew up and attended school, graduating from Newberg High School in 1961. He married Linda Owen of Napa, California, in 1971, and moved from Newberg to McMinnville, Oregon, in 1973. There they raised their two children. They resided in McMinnville for 42 years before relocating to their beach house in Lincoln City, Oregon, where Fred passed away at home on December 2, 2020. He is survived by his wife; his children, Jill and Doug Van Batavia and Evan Plews; his three grandchildren; and his brother, Joe (Adah) Plews.



After earning an associate's degree from Oregon Institute of Technology, (now OIT), Fred went to work full-time at A-dec in Newberg where he filled a number of managerial positions over the years. While he loved his A-dec experience, more than anything Fred wanted to own his own business. In 1981, he founded Freelin-Wade Company in McMinnville, manufacturing plastic tubing.



Fred was a highly respected businessman and mentor to many. He served on the board of directors of Mid-Valley Workshop (now known as MV Advancements) for several years and was dedicated to the concept of mainstreaming employment for the developmentally handicapped.



Fred loved people and they loved him. He had an engaging smile and a quick sense of humor. He was fun-loving and self-deprecating. He knew how to put people at ease and nurtured his friendships among an ever-widening circle of acquaintances. His highest priority, however, was his relationship with the God of Heaven and His Son. That is what made Fred the man he was.



A private family service is scheduled for December 12, 2020, at Attrell’s Funeral Chapel in Newberg. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in memory of Fred to MV Charitable Fund; P.O. Box 28; McMinnville, Oregon, or to the University of Washington, https://www.washington.edu/giving/make-a-gift/. Search Meningioma and Skull Base Tumor Research Fund or 65-1146.