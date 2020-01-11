Fred Menke 1953 - 2020

On January 11, 2020, Fred Menke passed away in his home at the young age of 66 after a hard-fought battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his wife and children.

Fred was born August 26, 1953, in San Francisco, California, to Takako (Arai) and Thure (Ted) W. Menke. His dad’s service in the Army led him to live in Japan, California a second time, and North Carolina, before moving to Carlton, Oregon, in the 3rd grade. He attended Yamhill-Carlton High School through the end of his junior year and moved to Ketchikan, Alaska, for his senior year. Upon graduating from Ketchikan High School, he returned to Carlton and began working for Cascade Steel Rolling Mills.

In 1977, Fred married Mindy Phipps, and they had two children, Shaun and Tiffany. For Fred, family was above all else. He was very involved with his children’s lives. Fred had unlimited patience and would spend countless hours playing games, wrestling and just being with them. Fred also enjoyed coaching his son’s soccer team for many years and watching his daughter perform in the Nutcracker over the years. As they grew and were both extremely active in sports, Fred was their biggest fan and was always a regular fixture at their games.

During his 46 years at Cascade, Fred was very involved with the United Steelworkers as a union rep, shop steward and member of the negotiating committee several times.

Fred enjoyed going crabbing at the Oregon Coast with his friends each year, Christmas poker games with his brothers, and traveling with Mindy. He also loved to cook, and regularly made extra to share with his co-workers. Another joy Fred had was his purchase of a 1969 Firebird. He loved restoring it with help from family and his neighbor, Dave.

Fred is survived by his wife, Mindy; son, Shaun; daughter, Tiffany; brothers, Gene (Kellie) Menke, Dave (Marge) Menke, and Ed (Judy) Menke; as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Ted Menke; and mother, Takako Menke.

Services for Fred will be held at 11:00 a.m. January 18, 2020, at the Chapel of Macy & Son. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in his name to the Willamette Valley Cancer Foundation. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.

