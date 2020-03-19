Frank Satalich 1928 - 2020

Frank Satalich passed away peacefully March 19, 2020, at the age of 91.

Frank was born on “the hill” outside Amity on June 8, 1928, to parents Mate and Marcella (Bozanich) Satalich. He lived and farmed in the area all his life, except for the time he was in the Army from 1955 to 1957. Frank was part of the “old-fashioned” generation, where he grew up hunting squirrels and riding in a horse-pulled wagon. He was part of the 551st AAA Nike Missile Battalion stationed in Van Nuys, California. He made lifelong friends there and kept in touch with them all his life. He married Jo Ann Williamson from Clear Lake, Wisconsin, at the Army base in Van Nuys on November 17, 1956.

Frank and Jo Ann farmed side by side until they retired in 1990. Over the years, numerous parties were held at their place to celebrate various events, such as New Year’s Eve, when Frank and his buddies would roast a pig using the portable rotisserie they built. After retiring, Frank and Jo Ann traveled with their Fifth wheel, especially enjoying staying several months in Alaska for fishing in the summers. When they were home, they could often be seen chatting together in their side-by-side recliners. When the storytelling spirit came to him, Frank would entertain the younger generations with stories from his earlier years.

Frank was preceded in death by his wife, Jo Ann; and sister, Catherine. He is survived by his brother, Mike Satalich; daughters, Mary Ann (Kevin) Nolan and Marcy Satalich; his three grandchildren, Lavanya, Shay and Oliver; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Donations may be made to the Amity Fire Department. A celebration will be held at a future date. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com