Frank Jerome Messina

Frank Jerome Messina passed away of heart disease Wednesday, October 20, 2021, in McMinnville, Oregon. He was 78.

Frank had a lifelong passion for music, especially for the trumpet. As a young man, he started out as a studio musician for

MGM in the '60s. In college, he went on to tour with both The Beach Boys and Paul Revere and the Raiders, playing

trumpet, flugelhom, and providing backup vocals.

His passion led him to become an educator. He completed bachelor and master degrees in Music Education and went on to

spend over 40 years in the profession. He taught at numerous schools and universities across Oregon and California,

including Culver City High School, George Fox University, and Yamhill-Carlton High School. Frank taught everything from

guitar to jazz history, while also being the band director for concert and jazz bands alike.

He's probably most well known in the McMinnville community for the Frank Messina Band, a 16-piece jazz big band.

Performing at numerous charity functions and community events, Frank loved sharing music with the community.

One of the charity causes particularly close to his heart was the annual fundraiser for Gallery Theater's Jerry Paine Memorial

Scholarship. For 15 years, Frank and his band performed in the USO-style shows, helping to raise thousands of dollars for

high school seniors planning to enter the performing arts.

Another reason the USO shows were a favorite of Frank's were because they were a passion project with his beloved wife,

Joyce. The two were familiar faces together around Gallery, with Frank serving as music director for over 20 shows. In 2011,

they were awarded with the President's Award for their service and dedication to theater.

Family was Frank's other passion in life. Anyone who knew him knew how much loved his family and how proud he was of

them. A loving husband, a supportive father, and a wise grandfather, he was equally loved by his family. He is survived by his

wife, Joyce; son, Michael; step-children, Mark, John and Audrey; grandchildren, Nicole, Evan and Aaron; and numerous loving

family members.

Per his· wishes, no formal services will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Gallery Theater

and/or Second Winds Community Band of McMinnville.

We'll love you forever.