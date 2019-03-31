Francisco "Paco" Javier Estrada - 1979 - 2019

Francisco (Paco) Javier Estrada, 39, passed away March 31, 2019, at his home. A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 8, at St. James Catholic Church in McMinnville, Oregon, with a burial service to follow and a celebration of life at Hopewell Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, April 5, at Macy’s & Son Funeral home in McMinnville.

Paco was born April 10, 1979, to Francisco and Maria (Luna) Estrada in Jalisco, Mexico. When he was around the age of 10, they moved to Grand Island, where he began going to school at Dayton Grade School. He graduated from Dayton High School in 1998.

On December 21, 2004, he welcomed his first child, Dairian Estrada. Then on August 23, 2007, Landon Estrada was born. His kids were the light of his life. He loved taking every opportunity he could to make memories with his children. They loved going camping together. Most weekends, you could find them at the beach, Flying M Ranch, or just going out to Grandma and Grandpa's in the trailer and making memories. They loved spending time with their dad, having movie nights and going to Grandma and Grandpa Estrada's to shoot guns.

Paco loved life and lived his life to the fullest. His smile would light up the room and his laugh would make you want to laugh with him. He loved his family and friends with his whole heart. Paco was a loving dad, son, brother and boyfriend who left us far too soon.

Survivors include his children, Dairian and Landon Estrada of Salem; parents, Francisco and Maria of Aurora, Missouri; sister, Brenda (Ernesto) Rosales of McMinnville; brother, Jose (Amber) Estrada of Dayton; sister Sandra (Rogelio) Monje of Aurora; brother, Gabriel (Raquel) Estrada of Aurora; sister, Lorena (Miguel) Garcia of McMinnville; and sister, Lilli Estrada of Aurora; girlfriend, Anna Carjaval with her children, Laylah and Raymond of Dundee; nephews Jorge, Cristian, Alexis, David, Charlie, Hunter, Tanner, Sammy, Ivan, Mateo and Gabe; and nieces, Elisabeth, Hailey and Erica.

