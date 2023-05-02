Francis K. Smith 1930 - 2025

Francis Kjeld Smith, 94, entered into enteral rest with Jesus, his Lord and Savior, on February 19, 2025. Francis was born March 7, 1930, in rural Turner County, South Dakota. He was the third son of Francis and Estella Smith. When he was six years old, the family moved to Rapid City, South Dakota. He graduated from Rapid City High School in 1946. In the fall of 1947, he enrolled as a freshman at Augustana College, Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Active in debate, drama, student government, and choir, he received his bachelor of arts degree in 1951, with majors in speech and English, and a minor in education. In June of 1951, he enlisted in the U. S. Air Force, serving with the Air Technical Intelligence Center, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio. On June 28, 1952, he married his college sweetheart, Myrna Jorgenson. Following military service, he enrolled in 1954 as a graduate student at the School of Public Relations and Communications at Boston University, Boston, Massachusetts. During his graduate studies, he served in a graduate residency at the DuPont Company in Wilmington, Delaware. Upon his return to complete his graduate studies at Boston University, he was awarded a year-long teaching fellowship. In 1956, He received his master of science degree in public relationtions. In 1956, Francis was named director of publicity at St. Lawrence University, Canton, New York. Francis and Myrna’s two children were born while they lived in Canton. He remained in that position until December of 1960, when he returned to Augustana College to serve as the college’s first full-time director of alumni affairs. In the fall of 1968, he joined the faculty of San Jose State College, San Jose, California, as an assistant professor of public relations in the Department of Journalism and Advertising. Another move in 1971 took the family to Salem, Oregon, when Francis was appointed Public Information Officer for the State Mental Health Division. In 1982, he became a Job Services Representative with the State Employment Division. He retired from State service in 1990. Retirement brought with it an opportunity for travel. A dream fulfilled was a two-month, 13,000 mile road trip to visit places where the couple had lived and other places they had always wanted to visit. Over the years, they also enjoyed family camping trips, vacations to Disneyland and Disney World, elderhostels in various parts of the country, a three-week tour of Southern Europe, a Panama Canal cruise, a cruise and motorhome trip to Alaska, and two trips to Hawaii. Francis especially enjoyed camping and fishing in the Black Hills, located in his beloved home state of South Dakota. Throughout his life, Francis was a devoted follower of Christ and, most recently, an active member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Salem for over 40 years. He sang in the church choir, taught Sunday school, served on the church council, and participated in numerous other church related activities. In June of 2013, Francis and Myrna moved to Hillside Senior Living Community in McMinnville, Oregon. Francis enjoyed making new friends with the other residents and staff at Hillside and singing in the Hillside Choir. Francis is survived by his daughter, Julie (Mark) Bierly of McMinnville; granddaughter, Allison (Forrest) Vickery of Los Angeles; grandson, Tyler (Ashley) Bierly of Grants Pass; and son, David Smith of Salem. He was preceded in death by Myrna, his wife of 69 years; his parents; and three brothers. Francis was a wonderfully honest, kind, and well-liked person, a true gentleman, admired and respected by friends and family. He always set a good example of showing a positive attitude toward others, devotion to his wife and family, and faith in God. He is greatly missed, and will always be in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. The family of Francis will gather for a celebration of life to be held later this spring at Belcrest Memorial Park in Salem.