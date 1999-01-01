Frances M. Talley 1943 - 2019

Born to Thomas and Mildred Withycombe on February 18, 1943, Frances was the third generation born and raised in Yamhill. From teaching painting classes to working in sewing stores, she was always dedicated to crafting, and inspired those around her to create. Her bright and bubbly attitude will be remembered by her surviving husband, Gerald Talley; children, Kristine and Stephanie; step-children, Steven, Glenda and Cyndi; and grandchildren, Nichole, Brandie and Michael. Frances will be missed by those who knew her.

To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.