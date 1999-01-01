Frances H. Drew 1922 - 2021

Frances H. Drew was born November 8, 1922, the daughter of Laurence R. and Mary H. Fulmer. Fran grew up in Kent, Ohio, marrying her high school sweetheart, Robert Drew, on March 21, 1943. In 1952, Fran and Bob, along with their two daughters Bonnie and Debbie, moved from Ohio to Reseda, California, where they lived until Bob retired in the early 1970s. Shortly thereafter they made the move to McMinnville, Oregon, to be closer to their children. While in McMinnville, Fran volunteered at the hospital until she was in her mid-80s.

Fran's hobby was gardening and her specialty was growing beautiful roses, both in Southern California and here in McMinnville. She and her daughter Debbie were also avid recreational shoppers and most Saturdays would find them going out to lunch and then spending the afternoon in either McMinnville, Salem, or Portland pursuing their shopping passion.

Fran is survived by her daughter, Bonnie Taylor; granddaughter, Emily Longfellow Stock; and great-grandchildren, Maya Stock and Cy Stock. At Fran's request, there will be no service. Interment will be at Wooster Cemetery, Wooster, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, please take a moment to celebrate a life well lived, for that is what Fran had.

