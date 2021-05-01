Frances Anna Schryvers 1924 - 2021

Frances Anna Schryvers, age 96, a longtime resident of McMinnville, Oregon, passed away peacefully May 1, 2021, at Rock of Ages Care Center, and is now in the presence of her Savior.

Frances was born November 26, 1924, in Forest Grove, Oregon, to Frank Pieper and Ruth (Breiler) Pieper, and had two brothers, Richard and Darrell. She graduated from Forest Grove High School.

After high school, Frances attended nursing school in Astoria, Oregon, and graduated with her RN degree.

In 1947, Frances married Andrew Schryvers and started a life together in McMinnville, where they raised three children. They were married for 67 years (Andrew passed away in 2016).

Frances worked as a nurse at Physicians Medical Center for many years.

Through the years in their church they served in many different roles, from nursery to mission committee to deacon and deaconess. Their real love was working with young teens.

Frances enjoyed travel with her husband and friends, not only in North America but to countries in Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

She will be missed by many, and is survived by her children, Kathy, Randy and Jerry; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 15, at Rock of Ages Chapel, 15600 S.W. Rock of Ages Rd, McMinnville. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.