Frances Ann Rasmussen 1945 - 2020

Frances Ann Rasmussen of McMinnville, Orgon, passed away May 17, 2020. She was 74 years old. She was born in August of 1945 to John L. Northrup and Helen E. (Cross) Northup of McMinnville. Frances was preceded in death by her sister, LaJeanne; and her son, Walter. She is survived by her mother, Helen; sister, Candice; brother, John Mark; son, Mark; daughter-in-law, Jenny; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Frances graduated from McMinnville High School. She graduated with honors from Linfield College and obtained her Master of Library Science from Emporia State University. She retired from Linfield College after 29 years of service.