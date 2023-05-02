Forrest Allen Jacks 1948 - 2024

Forrest Allen Jacks, a lifelong member of the Dayton community, passed away July 27, 2024, surrounded by his closest family. He was 75 years old. Forrest dedicated his life to serving his community, notably spending 45 years as a volunteer firefighter and first responder with the Dayton Fire Department.



Born to Ed and Cate Jacks on October 21, 1948, Forrest graduated from Dayton High School in 1966, and spent most of his career in the manufactured home industry. Forrest was a lifelong athlete and accomplished golfer, remaining active into his older years by officiating softball, basketball, and volleyball games. His passion for sports was second only to his love of being a husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Forrest spent the last decades of his life as a beloved grandfather figure to dozens of children who passed through Gramma Barb’s Daycare.



Forrest is survived by his wife of 57 years, Barbara Cary Jacks; sons, Matthew, F. Mark (Shannon), and Steven (Deedee); bonus children, Brittany and Jerry May, and Tim and Michelle Jensen. Forrest has 10 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 10, 2024, at Dayton Christian Church (DCC). A nursery will be provided for childcare.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dayton Fire Department, DCC Youth Ministry, and the Dayton PTSO.