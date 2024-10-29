By Emily Bonsant • Of the News-Register • October 29, 2024 Tweet

Former Willamina man indicted on rape charge from 2014

A former Willamina man, Jack Marion Matheny, 38, was indicted by a grand jury for rape from an alleged incident on Dec. 24, 2014, at the Grand Ronde Reservation.

The alleged victim was five years-old at the time.

The grand jury heard testimony by Corporal Tyler Brown of the Grand Ronde Tribal Police Department, the alleged victim and her relative.

At the Oct. 17, arraignment Matheny requested to be released in order to better fight his case and have the religious support he needs.

Judge Ladd Wiles said with the seriousness of the case and Matheny’s 33 prior charges and being homeless, he is not likely to be released. He noted that the maximum for rape in the first degree is 25 years in prison.

The state requested security bond for $500,000. A no contact order is in place.

A plea hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Nov. 14.

On Oct. 18, in a probable cause affidavit the details in the investigation were released. Corporal Tokata Tehama of the Grand Ronde Tribal Police Department was made aware of a late sex offense on June 6, 2024, and began his investigation. The alleged victim, now living in Las Vegas, had reported she was raped in 2014 on the reservation.

On July 22, 2020, Matheny pleaded guilty to sexual abuse, unlawful delivery of marijuana to someone under the age of 21 and endangering the welfare of a minor in Lane County for a sentence of 91 months.