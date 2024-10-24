Former Newberg deputy superintendent files suit

The lawsuit, filed by Portland attorney Benjamin Rosenthal, claims that Linenberg was fired without cause on or about July 9, to take effect July 31, and the district failed to pay severance of 24 months full pay and five years of insurance package, as outlined in his contract. The suit also accuses the district of “failing to deal fairly and in good faith.”

Last month, ousted Superintendent Stephen Phillips filed a lawsuit against the district seeking a judgment up to $2.5 million.

Phillips went on medical leave in June, following abrupt news that the district was in financial distress, and demonstrations by students and parents calling for the resignation or firing of both Linenberg and Phillips.

On July 29, the board voted to provide one-year notice of termination, and said he would be reassigned to a different position for the 2023-24 school year. Phillips argues in the lawsuit the district had no right to reassign him.

The district has not filed responses in either lawsuit.