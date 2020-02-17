Former finance teacher files for treasurer

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
Sponge
Glad to see this highly qualified candidate step up. Voters deserve the option of multiple choices.
SafetyFirst
This is very encouraging that someone of this caliber is stepping up to run. I think it's great that she wants to use the office as a way to connect with the youth in this county and teach them about money management. Good for her. I was very concerned when Kris Bledsoe was the only candidate running. She has run for multiple offices before and changed her party affiliation to "Republican" just so she could run against Mike Nearman in a primary. Seems like Bledsoe is a ladder-climber. Our county treasurer should not be someone with grand political motives. Alexandria would be a good fit.