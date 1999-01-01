Football Roundup: Smith

Roseburg 41, McMinnville 0

ROSEBURG – One week after gutting out an emotional win over Oregon City, the McMinnville football team’s trip to Roseburg ended in a disheartening 41-0 loss. The Grizzlies were outgained 534-171 in total yardage, while both teams turned the ball over once and committed 65 penalty yards.

“We didn’t do anything great on offense or defense,” noted Mac head coach Ty Tomlin. “We need to learn from this and move on.”

Coach Tomlin said the biggest difference in the outcome was Roseburg’s physicality.

“Their kids had a different intensity than our kids. We just didn’t match them,” he explained.

The Grizzlies were clearly disappointed with the loss, Tomlin added, and they expected a much more positive result after a strong week of practice.

Ky Hoskinson led the Mac offense with 105 combined yards – 85 passing and 20 rushing. Tyler Thorkildson caught one pass for 28 yards, while Bryan Blank hauled in four for 24. Austin Rapp managed 35 rushing yards on 12 attempts.

Defensively, Mason Yochum and Tyler Mishner both notched a team-high five tackles. Alexis Paloblanco had three tackles, including one for a loss. Blank recorded his first career interception.

Mac (2-2, 0-0 Pacific) plays at Century (0-4, 0-0 Pacific) Friday night at 7.

Dayton 38, Blanchet Catholic 8

DAYTON – Zach Smith’s phenomenal all-around offensive performance powered the Pirates to a 38-8 victory over Blanchet Catholic last Friday at Gubser Field. Smith, a sophomore running back, rushed for a career-high 233 yards on 33 carries and added three catches for 67 yards to reach the coveted threshold of 300 total yards of offense.

According to Dayton head coach Jacob Peterson, Smith’s play in recent weeks led to an increase workload against the Cavaliers.

“We couldn’t keep Zach out of the starting 11 any longer,” he noted. “We was a beat between the tackles. I’m very happy for him.”

Smith scored four of the Pirates five touchdowns Friday night. Boston Hodges completed three of five passes for 67 yards and a pair of scores. Justin deSmet, another sophomore running back, eclipsed the century mark again, rushing for 117 yards on 14 attempts.

On defense, Dylan Phipps set a career-high with an astonishing 20 tackles and two sacks. Because of player absences, Phipps played solely on the defensive side of the ball, Peterson said. Morgan Gallagher recorded 12 tackles, two for loss, while Kyle Troutman had seven stops and a sack.

Despite missing five starters, the Pirates aptly bounced back from their first loss two weeks ago. “We learned from last week. Our guys dealt with the setbacks and played well,” said Peterson.

Two Dayton players lost family members during the week leading up to the Blanchet Catholic win, with Peterson crediting the team for fighting through adversity.

“We played for each other,” concluded Peterson.

Dayton (3-1, 0-0 SD1 – West) opens league play Friday night at 7 at Willamina.

Corbett 60, Willamina 7

CORBETT – The Bulldogs fell 60-7 to an experienced Corbett Cardinal squad during last Friday’s non-conference matchup.

“We didn’t play very well,” said Willamina head coach Dan Oswald. “It was our youth. We’re very young and we’ll be okay in time.”

Oswald credited the Cardinals for playing with physical intensity, a factor which directly influenced the outcome.

“We were out-played physically,” he observed.

Freshman running back Jacob Hadley scored the Bulldogs’ lone touchdown. He finished the night with 63 rushing yards on 17 carries. Austin Johnson had two receptions for 24 yards.

Wyatt Vollman led the Willamina defense with nine tackles, while Spyre Nelson registered seven defensive stops and Kaleb Cruickshank had six tackles, including one for loss.

“We knew what they were going to run, we just couldn’t stop them,” noted Oswald.

Willamina (1-2, 0-0 SD1 – West) hosts league foe Dayton Friday evening at 7.