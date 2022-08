By Rusty Rae • Of the News-Register • August 23, 2022 Tweet

Football is back!

First-year offensive line coach Will Heck guides Linfield lineman through a walk-through of assignments Thursday afternoon at Maxwell Field. Heck, a former ‘Cat center and team captain, previously spent four years as the offensive quality control coach and offensive graduate assistant at the University of California Berkeley. The Wildcats started preseason practices this week, while the Yamhill Valley high schools kick off their training camps Monday.