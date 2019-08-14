August 14, 2019 Tweet

Floriene Elaine Brenden - 1924-2019

Floriene E. Brenden left us at 9:15 p.m. August 8, 2019, at the age of 95 in Mission Viejo, California.

The oldest child of 11, she was born July 20, 1924, in Andover, South Dakota, to Jenny and William Lovell. She graduated in 1942 from Andover High, where she excelled in sports and was Senior Class President.

She married Iven Julian Brenden on December 12, 1943, in Glendale, California. During WWII she operated an overhead crane. She went to Cosmetic Therapy and Hairdressing school and worked as a beauty operator. She also worked at JC Penney and The Treasury.

In 1971 they moved to Oregon and she worked many years at Mrs. Smith Pies in McMinnville.

Floriene enjoyed gardening, fishing, traveling, dancing, singing, playing cards, bingo, casinos, cruises, spending time with family and having laughs with her sisters. She handed down the family tradition of making Norwegian Lefse to her kids, grandkids, nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jenny and William Lovell; husband, Iven; sisters Delma, Shirley, Deloris, Ramona and Geraldine and brothers Darwin and Billy. She is survived by children, Ruby (Henry) Garcia, Curtis (Sharon) Brenden, Judy Daleq, Ron (Vicky) Brenden, Doug Brenden, Jeff (Lori) Brenden, Bill (Davida) Brenden, and 26 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great-grandchildren; sisters Patti (Roger) Parrot and Bobbi Miraglio; brother, Mike Lovell and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, August 19, 2019, at Macy & Sons Funeral Chapel. Crypt Entombment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park Mausoleum. Online condolences can be left at www.macyandson.com.