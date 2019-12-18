Flood watch issued

A flood watch has been issued for northwestern Oregon, because of the heavy rains expected to fall Thursday night through Friday night across the region.

The Portland office of the National Weather Service said that localized flooding could affect inland valleys “all the way from Longview to Eugene.”

Rainfall is expected to be between two and four inches in total, and creeks and rivers may begin flooding early Friday morning, it warns.

“Slower-responding rivers won't see a flood threat until Saturday or Sunday,” the watch states. “Any river flooding is expected to be minor.”

However, it said, it's still too early to be sure exactly where the greatest flood risk is.

So far, it said, it appears that the greatest concern is for areas outside Yamhill County, including the Grays in Wahkiakum County, the Siletz and Alsea in Lincoln County, and the Luckiamute in Polk and Benton counties, as well as Johnson Creek in Portland.

It suggests the people monitor the forecast over the next several days, and be alert for flood warnings, as well as keeping an eye out for landslides.