Fire extinguished at Eola Hills Charter School

AMITY - Multiple agencies responded about 10 a.m. Tuesday to a reported two-alarm fire at the Eola Hills Charter School, 9015 Community Club Road.

Less than a half hour later, a "good knockdown" on the fire was reported, according to Yamhill Communications Agency radio traffic.

"It doesn't look bad," Superintendent Jeff Clark of the sponsoring Amity School District said. He arrived at the school a short time after the fire was reported.

Equipment and personnel were being recalled about that time.

"It looks like it might have been an electrical fire under one of the buildings," Clark said. "Chase (Principal and Special Education Director Chase Emerson) smelled smoke, looked under the building and saw flames."

Clark added, "He hit it with a fire extinguisher, got the kids out and called 911. Everything got extinguished without too much damage. Some of the skirting had to be ripped away."

A cause has not been officially determined, according to Clark.

The school posted this message on its Facebook page:

"Small fire occurred in a classroom. It is contained. All students and staff are accounted for and safe. Parents are welcome to come pick up their child, but if unable to, the staff will be there to support each student.

In October 2013, a two-alarm fire destroyed the school, located at that time south of Amity and east of the McCoy Junction. The school later relocated to its current sight.