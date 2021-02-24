Fire engulfs West Valley ambulance

Photos courtesy West Valley Fire District##A fire engulfed a West Valley Fire District ambulance Tuesday on Highway 22 in Polk County.

A West Valley Fire District ambulance was destroyed when a fire engulfed the vehicle Tuesday.

The unit was dispatched to a motor vehicle crash on Highway 22 at Sawtell Road, southwest of Willamina, where the ambulance was stationed.

With the ambulance transporting a patient eastbound to Salem Hospital for treatment, the vehicle began experiencing mechanical issues, according to district spokesperson Mariah Prescott.

The crew pulled over and requested another ambulance to continue the patient transport. A Dallas Fire & EMS unit arrived.

The patient was safely removed from the ambulance and equipment was removed from the vehicle before it burst into flames. The patient arrived in Salem without further incident.

"The quick action of the ambulance crew kept the patient safe and saved most equipment that was removeable," Prescott said.

Crew member names were not immediately released.