Fire destroys Sheridan restaurant

Sheridan Fire Department photo##Firefighters from multiple agencies responded to the Burrito Loco fire early Sunday morning in Sheridan.

A Sheridan business, Burrito Loco, sustained heavy smoke and fire damage in a 2-alarm fire early Sunday morning. Sheridan Fire District personnel were dispatched to 518 S. Bridge Street at 3:43 a.m. on Feb. 11 when smoke was reported coming from the building.

Sheridan Fire District was assisted on the scene by the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde, McMinnville Fire District, Amity Fire District and the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office. A total of 20 fire personnel, responding on four engines, a ladder truck, an ambulance and two command vehicles fought the fire which was contained to the single-story structure.

The restaurant was not occupied at the time of the fire. There were no reported injuries.

The building was a total loss. The fire is currently under investigation by the Yamhill County Fire Investigation Team and a deputy from the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office.