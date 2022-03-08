Fire damages Newberg home

Three residents escaped a house fire on East Sheridan Street in Newberg early Sunday morning, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.

Firefighters were dispatched to the residence about 5:30 a.m. A Newberg-Dundee Police Department officer arrived minutes after the blaze was reported to see flames coming from the structure. Additional equipment and personnel was requested.

The officer confirmed the occupants and a cat had safely evacuated. The first crew on scene discovered heavy fire throughout the interior of the home and garage. The blaze was controlled within 15 minutes.

Cause of the fire is unknown and is under investigation.

The American Red Cross is assisting the residents with temporary housing and other needs.