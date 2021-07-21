Fire crews respond to West Valley wildland blaze

Submitted photo##A West Valley wildland fire consumed about 60 acres Tuesday afternoon.

The Sheridan/Southwest Polk/West Valley fire districts responded to a two-alarm wildland fire in the 7000 block of Ridgeway Road, off Highway 22 in Polk County, about 3 p.m. Tuesday.

It was reported an acre of cut grass was burning. Crews arrived to find roughly five acres albaze. Due to dry conditions, quick burning fuel and windy conditions, the fire quickly spread.

A second alarm was called bringing additional crews and apparatus from Amity, Carlton, Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde, Dayton and the Oregon Department of Forestry.

The fire moved into tree lines and continued to burn. Crews had the blaze under control and moved to mop up mode about 6 p.m.

Sixty acres were consumed, including a grass seed crop, according to fire district spokesperson Mariah Prescott.

Local farmers with heavy equipment were credited with assisting the fire crews.