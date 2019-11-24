Fifth wheel burns in Fort Hill

FORT HILL -- Sheridan, Southwest Polk and West Valley firefighters responded to a large truck fire about 5 a.m. Sunday at 39800 S.W. Fort Hill Road.

They found flames consuming a fifth-wheel trailer. Fire also had reached a small shed nearby.

The fifth-wheel's occupant escaped unharmed, according to Sheridan fire officials

The blaze was extinguished by 7 a.m. and nearby residences protected, officials said.

They said the cause was a wood burning stove inside the fifth wheel.

Dallas Fire also responded to the scene with an ambulance.