Fifth wheel burns in Fort Hill
FORT HILL -- Sheridan, Southwest Polk and West Valley firefighters responded to a large truck fire about 5 a.m. Sunday at 39800 S.W. Fort Hill Road.
They found flames consuming a fifth-wheel trailer. Fire also had reached a small shed nearby.
The fifth-wheel's occupant escaped unharmed, according to Sheridan fire officials
The blaze was extinguished by 7 a.m. and nearby residences protected, officials said.
They said the cause was a wood burning stove inside the fifth wheel.
Dallas Fire also responded to the scene with an ambulance.
