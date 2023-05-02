Fern Olive Seward 1934 - 2024

Fern Olive Seward, a resident of Yamhill, Oregon, was born April 11, 1934, to Catherine Riggin and William Payne. She passed away July 24, 2024, at the age of 90.

She was sixth in a family of nine children: Pearl (deceased at birth), Ellen, Cecil, Harold, Kenneth, Leland, Wilma, and Joan. The siblings and their spouses lived and raised their families in Oregon, resulting in awesome family gatherings spanning 70+ years.

A love of learning was established early as she attended the one-room Kutch Schoolhouse, going on to graduate from Yamhill High School. Later in life, Fern worked at Yamhill-Carlton High School, where she had a positive impact on the lives of students and staff.

A gifted seamstress, she made everything from jeans to wedding dresses. Later, she started quilting, and masterpieces were created. Never loud or pushy, she simply went about doing good and helping others. She made a humble house into a home. When problems arose, she found answers.

Fern married Alva Seward in 1953. Together they raised seven children, Mark (Dottie VanDeWalle), Linda (Charles Whitney), Carol (Keven Nelson), Randy (Amelia Barcus), Russel aka Tony, Darcy (Don Davis), and Darla (Robb Bair).

Never idle, she used her time to bless her husband, seven children, 23 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, siblings, church family, and others. She accepted leadership roles, but most often would be found working in the background. Supporting her family and community, she showed up for birthdays, graduations, sporting events, baptisms, weddings, and funerals.

She was welcomed to Heaven by her husband, Alva Seward; children, Mark Seward and Linda Whitney; grandchildren, Hannah Bell and Clark (CJ) Nelson; and siblings, Pearl Payne, Ellen McMurray, Cecil Payne, Harold Payne, and Wilma King.

As matriarch of the Seward family, she left a legacy of love.

For full obituary, please visit www.macyandson.com