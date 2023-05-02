Fern Elizabeth Tresham 1928 - 2025

Fern Elizabeth Tresham entered into the arms of her loving Savior on October 5, 2025. She was born December 1, 1928, in Little Falls, Minnesota, to Charles and Leona (Kruger) Compton.

In 1930, Fern moved to Newberg, Oregon. In 1931, her father bought some timber land on Eola Hills in Amity and built a house. Fern, along with her 11 siblings, helped clear the land and made a berry farm out of it.

Fern attended Fairview Grade School and Amity High School. She married Lyle K. Tresham on November 8, 1947, in Amity.

The newlyweds rented and farmed Lyle’s grandfathers place two miles south of McMinnville until 1955. She then moved to Pasco, Washington, and helped farm for three more years. Longing for Oregon, she returned to the McMinnville farm, and she and Lyle purchased and farmed until her retirement in 2003. Even though farming took up a lot of time, she still had time to go to Mexico and Arizona to volunteer working with unprivileged children in the orphanages.

Fern then moved to McMinnville, Oregon. She had a huge yard where she grew a garden and lots of flowers. In her yard, you could always find many birdhouses and whimsical yard decorations.

She was a longtime member of Hopewell Evangelical Community Church. She taught Sunday school for 25 years and held other church offices over the years. Fern enjoyed gardening, flowers, especially dahlias, reading quilting, camping, and all types of farm work. She enjoyed going and supporting her children and grandchildren in school games and activities.

Fern is survived by Lyle, her husband of almost 78 years; children, Judy Miller (Rick), Roger Tresham (Joyce), Ken Tresham (Rosanne Baldoni), and Teresa Brandon (Alan). She has six grandchildren, Michelle, Tracy, Aaron, Jordan, Denver, and Logan; and eight great-grandchildren, Spencer, Cayden, Liam, Nathanial, Matthew, Layla, Emri, and Morgan.

She was preceded in death by her father, Charles; her mother, Leona; sisters, Eleanor, Lola, Myrtle, Alice, Thelma, Doris, Hazel, and Jeanette; and brothers, Roy, Earl, and Jimmy. She was also preceded in death by several nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 11, at the Chapel of Macy & Son, McMinnville. Memorial contributions can be made to Hopewell Evangelical Community Church, c/o Macy & Son Funeral Directors, 135 N.E. Evans, McMinnville, OR 97128.

