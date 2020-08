Fern Adolf - 95th Birthday

Fern Adolf celebrated her 95th birthday on July 13, 2020. Due to the virus, we had a small celebration at her home where she has lived for 40+ years.

Our Mom worked until she was 80 years young. Mom enjoys her flowers, her large garden, puzzles, reading books and her three dachshunds. Wherever she is, there are the three doxies, Minnie, Tippy and Smudgie.

God Bless You, Mom.